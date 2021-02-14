Dr. Vernon Coleman - Genocide in Disease Control

In this video, Dr. Vernon Coleman describes the many deaths occurring as a consequence of the covid 19/sars 2 experimental 'genetic modifier program injection'.Many recipients of the 'quasi-vaccine' would suffer illness and death following exposure to any pathogenic infection in autoimmune responses by the reprogrammed natural immune system. This Coleman states, is being witnessed and observed world wide, but often suppressed by the NHS in the UK and the CDC and NIH in the USA under the auspices of the W.H.O and its global technocratic overseers and administrators.The presently increasing sickness and death count of the 'genetic programming reset' will result in a global genocide of the elderly and disabled in the foreseeable future according to Dr. Vernon Coleman, the old man in the chair. .Sunday Times bestselling author Vernon Coleman has written over 100 books which have sold over two million copies in the UK alone.His UK publishers include: PAN, Penguin, Corgi, Arrow, Star, Mandarin, Macmillan, Century, Thames and Hudson, and Sidgwick and Jackson.His books have been translated into 25 languages and sell in over 50 countries. His novels include Mrs Caldicot's Cabbage War (which has been turned into a film starring Pauline Collins, Peter Capaldi and John Alderton), Mrs Caldicot's Knickerbocker Glory, The Man Who Inherited a Golf Course, The Village Cricket Tour, Deadline, Paris in my Springtime and It's Never Too Late? His books on cats include Alice's Diary, Alice's Adventures, Cat Fables, Cat Tales and We Love Cats.His medical bestsellers include Bodypower, Mindpower, Food for Thought, How To Stop Your Doctor Killing You, Superbody and Coleman's Laws.Dr Coleman is a general practitioner principal and a former Professor of Holistic Medical Sciences at the International Open University in Sri Lanka. He has an honorary DSc. He has given evidence to the House of Commons and the House of Lords in the UK.