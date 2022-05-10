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Braunschweiger Liverwurst Open Face Bagel Sandwich Recipe ! My Favorite Post Workout Nutrient Dense Snack
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72 views • May 10, 2022
Braunschweiger, (Liverwurst, liver sausage) My Favorite Post Workout Nutrient Dense Open Face Bagel Sandwich! I love it. Not for everyone. I grew up eating this type of Old World foods. It's a great source of protein, fats and great source of micronutrients including niacin, pantothenic acid, iron, vitamin A, retinol, riboflavin, vitamin B12, and selenium. It's high in cholesterol and sodium. No problem for me but adjust accordingly for your diet and needs.
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