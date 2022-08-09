Dr. Peter McCullough on COVID-19 Shots: The Vaccines Are Non-Sterilizing

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https://gnews.org/post/p15lk3909
08/05/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: The Covid-19 vaccines are Non-Sterilizing. The whole pandemic and the vaccine need to be fully investigated to get to the facts