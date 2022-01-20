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Obama & Biden Administration Issued Trillions of Dollars That Were Infused Into the Markets
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Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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0 view • January 20, 2022
https://gnews.org/1883672/

01/15/2022 Steve Bannon: Obama & Biden administration issued trillions of dollars that were infused into the markets to prop up real estate, and to prop up the stock market. And it made the 1% wealthy beyond what the founders had ever dreamed of. They have the ability to just keep pumping money into the system that makes the wealthier more wealthy.
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