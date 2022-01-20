© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/15/2022 Steve Bannon: Obama & Biden administration issued trillions of dollars that were infused into the markets to prop up real estate, and to prop up the stock market. And it made the 1% wealthy beyond what the founders had ever dreamed of. They have the ability to just keep pumping money into the system that makes the wealthier more wealthy.