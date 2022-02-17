© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass vaccination - Risks versus benefits Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • February 17, 2022
Geert Vanden Boosche explains the fact is that these long-lived antibodies, which have high specificity for the virus they out compete our natural antibodies. Because they’re natural antibodies they have a very broad spectrum, but they have low affinity. A specific antibody will still continue to out compete your natural antibodies. And that is a huge problem, because natural antibodies provide you with broad protection. This protection is variant none-specific. It doesn’t matter what variant you get. It doesn’t even matter what type of corona virus you get coming in. It will protect you. Unless you suppress this innate immunity, and it is out competed by long-lived specific antibodies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.