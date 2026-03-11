Ritter: "You're a murderer. You're a war criminal, & so is Donald Trump, & so is every American who supports this war" - Scott Ritter on the US strike on the school in Minab - clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"And you know why this happened? Because Pete Hegseth canceled a Department of Defense directive that required a civilian mitigation team to review each target, to make sure that we weren't striking the wrong ones. He called that 'woke.' He called that 'ineffective.' He wanted to be the most lethal fighting force in the world. Kill, kill, kill. Well, Pete, you killed them! 170 of them. Children. You're a murderer. You're a war criminal, and so is Donald Trump, and so is every American who supports this war..." — Scott Ritter on the US strike on the school in Minab.
Via: Rick Sanchez (https://x.com/i/status/2031058505906663890)