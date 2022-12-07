UP-CLOSE WITH THE WIRBLEWIND AND OSTWIND IN WAR THUNDER

A good look at these interesting tanks and some wonky game play. Did planes just get buffed more? Its getting hard to have a tank battle with all the planes. Did this problem get worse? Watch me die over and over without a plane kill! I show em as I play em and this one hurts!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.