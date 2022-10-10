Leupold VX Freedom 1.5-4 Pig-Plex - Minuteman Review

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The Hellion needs a lightweight LPVO that mounts low.
Leupold VX Freedom 1.5-4 power is light at 9.6 ounces
With a 1.56” eye piece, low rings 8/10th inch above the rail will co-witness with the Hellion’s iron sights.
Good enough glass for my discernment
Pig-Plex reticle fast target acquisition at close ranges, hold under for intermediate ranges, and hold over stadia out to 800 yards.
And a Hellion Maximum Point Blank Range of 425 yards.
Elevation and Windage dials are finger adjustable…tool less and coinless
$299 retail is an insane value for the American made Leupold optic
Negatives
First few clicks of dials are indistinct.
Should start at 1x magnification for binocular, both eyes open
Prefer First Focal Plane so reticle MOA would remain intact.
Leupold’s 8 ounce Mark IV Steel rings are too heavy
Aluminum Mark IV are light but large nuts obstruct charging handle
Remove thumb nuts and expose a quarter inch - 32tpi stud. Find that nut.
Didn’t use Leupold rings, but the VX-Freedom Pig-Plex is an excellent value.
Minimal weight, mounted low it elevates the Springfield Armory Hellion.
AmbGun Link
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion