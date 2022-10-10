Create New Account
Leupold VX Freedom 1.5-4 Pig-Plex - Minuteman Review
The Hellion needs a lightweight LPVO that mounts low.


Leupold VX Freedom 1.5-4 power is light at 9.6 ounces

With a 1.56” eye piece, low rings 8/10th inch above the rail will co-witness with the Hellion’s iron sights.

Good enough glass for my discernment

Pig-Plex reticle fast target acquisition at close ranges, hold under for intermediate ranges, and hold over stadia out to 800 yards.

And a Hellion Maximum Point Blank Range of 425 yards.

Elevation and Windage dials are finger adjustable…tool less and coinless

$299 retail is an insane value for the American made Leupold optic


Negatives

First few clicks of dials are indistinct.

Should start at 1x magnification for binocular, both eyes open

Prefer First Focal Plane so reticle MOA would remain intact.

Leupold’s 8 ounce Mark IV Steel rings are too heavy

Aluminum Mark IV are light but large nuts obstruct charging handle

Remove thumb nuts and expose a quarter inch - 32tpi stud. Find that nut.

Didn’t use Leupold rings, but the VX-Freedom Pig-Plex is an excellent value.

Minimal weight, mounted low it elevates the Springfield Armory Hellion.


AmbGun Link

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion

