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Man UNLOADS on School Board for Attempting to Censor Speech
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40 views • June 25, 2021
Here is the full, uncensored, "mike drop" of the man who broke the internet by firmly putting the School Board 'in their place'. It is even better watching the video in full context, than the video that actually went viral. Enjoy this oratory masterpiece.
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