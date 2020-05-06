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PLANDEMIC - Part 1 Judy Mikovits
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826 views • May 06, 2020
Pharmakeia - Strong's Concordance - the use of medicine, drugs or spells
Usage: magic, sorcery, enchantment.
Strong's Exhaustive Concordance
sorcery, witchcraft.
From pharmakeus; medication ("pharmacy"), i.e. (by extension) magic (literally or figuratively) -- sorcery, witchcraft.
Jesus tells his disciples that a key sign of the coming end of the age would be DECEPTION!
Matthew 24:3-4 As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. “Tell us,” they said, “when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” 4 Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you.
Usage: magic, sorcery, enchantment.
Strong's Exhaustive Concordance
sorcery, witchcraft.
From pharmakeus; medication ("pharmacy"), i.e. (by extension) magic (literally or figuratively) -- sorcery, witchcraft.
Jesus tells his disciples that a key sign of the coming end of the age would be DECEPTION!
Matthew 24:3-4 As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. “Tell us,” they said, “when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” 4 Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you.
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