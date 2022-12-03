History's Endgame In the Stream of Time - Walter Veith

There is such a confusion of ideas about Christ’s coming kingdom that it’s time to go back to basics. What does the Bible really teach about the Second Coming of Jesus Christ? In this video, Professor Walter J. Veith presents a Bible study on Jesus’ Second Coming. What were the risks that Jesus took to save humanity? Why does He need to come again? How will Jesus come again? What will happen when He comes? What are the various aspects of Jesus’ Second Coming? The Bible clearly defines, in unmistakable detail, Christ’s Second Coming. Why, then, is there so much confusion about this pivotal event? Is there a secret rapture? Who will live through the time of trouble? Does the Bible speak about the millennium? What will the millennium be like? Where will Armageddon take place? What will happen there? What is the second resurrection that the Bible talks about? How will the righteous and the wicked be judged? What does the Bible say about predestination? What surprisingly good news does the Bible have about the judgement and hell? How can we be certain that sin will never rise again? What will heaven be like? Will we be bored there? What does the Bible teach about these things? This video provides Biblical answers for these and many other questions about Jesus’ Second Coming.

