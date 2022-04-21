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🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 21st April 2022
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160 views • April 21, 2022
🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️Units of the Russian Armed Forces and the Lugansk people's militia have taken full control of Kremennaya, which had been turned into a stronghold by Ukrainian nationalists.

▫️As a result of the rapid and coordinated actions of the assault troops, severe destruction of urban infrastructure and residential buildings was avoided.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck 20 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment near Shnurki, Novonikolaevka and Aleksandrovka during the night.

💥Missile troops and artillery hit 1,001 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 58 command posts, 162 Ukrainian artillery firing positions, and 771 strong points and areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in Mayaki, Dibrovnoe, Mazanovka, Dolina Krasnopol'e, Velikaya Kamyshevakha, Chervonoe, Vernopol'e, Pashkovka, Dmitrovka, Novaya Dmitrovka, Vysokiy, Chernoglazovka, Slatino, Zolochev, Partizanskoe, Aleksandrovka and Shevchenkovo of Nikolaev region.

💥Russian air defence means destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Berezovaya, Brazhkovka, Verkhnetoretskoe, Debrovka, Izyum, Kalinovka, Kiselevka, Lozovaya, Novobogdanovka, Novoalexandrovka and Chuvakovka. Also, 1 Tochka-U tactical missile was shot down near Donetskoe.

📊In total, 140 aircraft and 106 helicopters, 511 unmanned aerial vehicles, 254 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,410 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,259 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia
Keywords
briefingmod russiarussian defence ministry21st april 2022
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