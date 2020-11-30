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PA poll watcher: USB cards uploaded to voting machines 24+ times, 47 USB cards missing | NTD
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46 views • November 30, 2020
A Republican poll observer from Pennsylvania’s Delaware County told a Senate GOP Policy Committee hearing in Gettysburg on Nov. 25 that he witnessed a range of Election Day irregularities, including 47 USB cards that went missing.
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