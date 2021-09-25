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Dr. Zelenko - Forget Class Action Lawsuits There Will Be Tribunals, What If Cures Already Exist?
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316 views • September 25, 2021
X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT: Today’s Guest: Dr. Zelenko
Website: https://zstacklife.com

Dr. Zelenko Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience. Dr. Zelenko was nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize , Dr. Zelenko’s team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital setting. Dr. Zelenko developed his now famous “Zelenko Protocol,” which has saved countless lives worldwide. Dr. Zelenko recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Zelenko explains how and why he decided to use HCQ and how he has create success in curing over 7000 patients who had covid. Cures already exist, and Dr. Zelenko believes that HCQ might even cure the flu and this is why the medical community is pushing back so hard, it would eliminate the flu shot.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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x22 reportdr zelenko
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