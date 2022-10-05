I Received a 'Whistleblower' Letter about Military Exercises near Nord Stream Pipeline - It said this.. - Mark John Dougan, 100422

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I'm sharing this video and description from John Mark Dougan on YouTube from 10/4/22. Buy him a coffee. : )
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Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf
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Wallet Address:
https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com
or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n
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License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)