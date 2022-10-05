Create New Account
I Received a 'Whistleblower' Letter about Military Exercises near Nord Stream Pipeline - It said this.. - Mark John Dougan, 100422
62 views
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

I'm sharing this video and description from John Mark Dougan on YouTube from 10/4/22. Buy him a coffee. : )

License

Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatowhistle blowerdonetskdonbassnordstreamukraine war

