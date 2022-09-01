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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wife Of Noble Character Serves The Poor And Needy.
Proverbs 31:20 (NIV).
20 She opens her arms to the poor
and extends her hands to the needy.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A godly wife provides for the destitute.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yveyzxaf
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