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What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
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81 views • October 06, 2021
Note: - Do I trust JFK21.dk and Mads Palsvig as I have known in person for many years in connection with my own cases?
No, I trust no one, but ... Mads Paslvig is the only one that for years has talked about the Satanic pedophilia that has taken place for years in this sick world... I could write and publish a lot more Truth right now about this than i actually do... A lot....
https://jfk21.dk/ - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mads+Palsvig&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
--
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Danish_Order_of_Freemasons
https://frimurarareglan.is/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/an-introduction-to-swedish-rite-version-8-ddfo.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry_in_Denmark
http://www.storlogen-af-danmark.dk/
https://www.cosmopolitan-lodge.dk/
Medlemslisten over Danmarks dengang over 10.000 frimurere
https://pov.international/dod-over-hemmelighederne/
http://www.dirtydan.dk/Frimurerelisten1981.pdf
https://politiken.dk/indland/art4912916/Bag-facaden-i-den-hemmelige-orden
https://www.dr.dk/drtv/episode/indefra-med-anders-agger_-frimurer_57086
27. okt. 2019 De hemmeligste rum
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/lederen/de-hemmeligste-rum/
https://www.berlingske.dk/samfund/frimurerlogen-savner-medlemmer-fra-kongehuset
https://sn.dk/Danmark/Fakta-Kendte-frimurere/artikel/665184
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/samfund/medie-oproer-i-hemmelig-loge/8348741
Søren Brostrøm Director of the Danish 'Health Agency': https://duckduckgo.com/?q=S%C3%B8ren+Brostr%C3%B8m+&;t=hy&va=g&ia=twitter
Mette Frederiksen Prime Minister of Denmark: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mette+frederiksen&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
SMHP: The Royal Order of the Seraphim (Snake) & The Crowned Serpent Documentary [21.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jHQXckzEktt6/
Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
https://rumble.com/vgv1oz-demo-imod-5g-og-fascistiske-sataniske-love-l-133-pga-influenza-17.04.2020.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IlmDs9OU77OX/
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
The two pillars symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=two+pillars+symbolism&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Location: https://goo.gl/maps/czQ364sEBHEn1dfU6
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-14
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
No, I trust no one, but ... Mads Paslvig is the only one that for years has talked about the Satanic pedophilia that has taken place for years in this sick world... I could write and publish a lot more Truth right now about this than i actually do... A lot....
https://jfk21.dk/ - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mads+Palsvig&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
--
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Danish_Order_of_Freemasons
https://frimurarareglan.is/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/an-introduction-to-swedish-rite-version-8-ddfo.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry_in_Denmark
http://www.storlogen-af-danmark.dk/
https://www.cosmopolitan-lodge.dk/
Medlemslisten over Danmarks dengang over 10.000 frimurere
https://pov.international/dod-over-hemmelighederne/
http://www.dirtydan.dk/Frimurerelisten1981.pdf
https://politiken.dk/indland/art4912916/Bag-facaden-i-den-hemmelige-orden
https://www.dr.dk/drtv/episode/indefra-med-anders-agger_-frimurer_57086
27. okt. 2019 De hemmeligste rum
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/lederen/de-hemmeligste-rum/
https://www.berlingske.dk/samfund/frimurerlogen-savner-medlemmer-fra-kongehuset
https://sn.dk/Danmark/Fakta-Kendte-frimurere/artikel/665184
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/samfund/medie-oproer-i-hemmelig-loge/8348741
Søren Brostrøm Director of the Danish 'Health Agency': https://duckduckgo.com/?q=S%C3%B8ren+Brostr%C3%B8m+&;t=hy&va=g&ia=twitter
Mette Frederiksen Prime Minister of Denmark: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mette+frederiksen&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
SMHP: The Royal Order of the Seraphim (Snake) & The Crowned Serpent Documentary [21.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jHQXckzEktt6/
Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
https://rumble.com/vgv1oz-demo-imod-5g-og-fascistiske-sataniske-love-l-133-pga-influenza-17.04.2020.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IlmDs9OU77OX/
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
The two pillars symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=two+pillars+symbolism&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Location: https://goo.gl/maps/czQ364sEBHEn1dfU6
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-14
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Keywords
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