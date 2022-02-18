© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough on Jimmy Dore 2/18/22
Follow
0
Share
Report
113 views • February 18, 2022
Jimmy Dore moderates a debate between Dr. McCullough and what I will call a CIA death doctor. A very demonic character. Not one of demonic global predators will actually debate the fine Dr. McCullough so Dore plays a propaganda video that the genocidal "population reduction", WEF/CIA put out. We are up against a group of very evil demonic people who are actually trying to murder as many people as possible. This fake doctor is one of them; the global predators. This demon is knowingly trying to gaslight you into taking the lethal injection. Thank God people like Dr. McCullough are standing up to this.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.