"Western powers are hypocrites on an industrial-scale" - Norwegian diplomat

Norwegian diplomat Jan Egeland: "When we travel around the world, we are told that Western people are industrial-scale hypocrites"

Iran reserves the right to a lawful and legitimate response to Israel, stated the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic to the UN.

Iran calls on António Guterres and members of the UN Security Council to take a firm stance and unequivocally condemn Israel.

Additionally, Iran requests Switzerland, as the President of the Security Council, to convene an emergency meeting due to the Israeli strike.





