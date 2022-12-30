Chaos In Queens New York at Drag Queen Story Hour - 12/29/2022

(FULL VIDEO) 12/29/2022: Protesters, counter protesters and antifa clash outside of Queens Public Library in Jackson Heights during Drag Queen Story Hour. The counter protest was promoted by Congresswoman AOC. Multiple violent scuffles, one arrest and ends with a deaf woman being maced by a left wing provocateur.
https://linktr.ee/eastghostreports
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.