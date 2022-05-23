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The Tochka-U Missiles were Eliminated by the Buk-M3 complex, and Drone Destroyed by a MANPADS Strike. 052322
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180 views • May 23, 2022
The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the work of air defense on air targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During combat duty, the calculation of the radar station detected air targets. Among them were Tochka-U missiles fired by the enemy and an attack drone. The Tochka-U missiles were eliminated by the Buk-M3 complex, and the drone was destroyed by a MANPADS strike.
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