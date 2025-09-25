InfoWars - CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION BOMBSHELL REPORT!!! Ballistics Prove Kirk WAS NOT Shot With A .30-06 - 9-24-2025.

If An Autopsy Was Not Performed Or Is Not Released, And The Bullet That They Claim To Have In Evidence Is Not Produced To The Public, Then We Know That The Official Story Concerning Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is A Lie!

Ballistics Expert & Retired Green Beret Nate Cornacchia Joins Alex Jones To Break Critical Developments In The Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation!

The Life Is Fiery With It’s Beauty 1 Year Anniversary Fundraiser is Now Live! $25 on all T-shirts and Hats and Free$11 on All Orders Over $75 SHOP NOW https://thealexjonesstore.com/collections/best-sellers

et 50% OFF Ultimate Burn and MK-Ultra This advanced neuroboost formula designed to fuel your mind, focus, and clarity like never before! Unlock your maximum cognitive power today!

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/ultimate-burn-powered-by-caloriburn-r-glucovantage-r

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/30-day-subscription-mk-ultra-advanced-neuroboost-formula