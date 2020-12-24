PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 42 POLICE SHOVE 75 YR OLD MAN

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!



This is absolutely DISGUSTING!!!!...



Everything i have AND CONTINUE TO DO is to stop ALL OF THIS CORRUPTION via our public courthouses...WHEN WILL PEOPLE WAKE UP!?!?!?



THIS SHOWS THE WORLD WHO THESE PEOPLE WORK FOR....THEY ARE JUST "SERVICE CORPORATIONS" [ALL LEVELS OF POLICE]... THEY ARE NOT THE LAW... THEY ARE NOT HONORABLE... THEY ARE NOT EDUCATED...THEY ARE ALL IGNORANT AND BEING TRAINED AS THUGS WHICH THE COMMON LAW WILL INSURE ALL OF THIS STOPS WITH ACCOUNTABILITY!



i have NO RESPECT..and GIVE NONE to ANY of these so called glorified MALL COPS ... that is all they are in LAW...to the people their CREATORS.



The corruption is off the charts and worse then the BAR/CROWN COURTS operating unlawfully on OUR LANDS... learn the truth and on mass let them have it verbally, written or by video... get off your knees and stand up!



God Speed