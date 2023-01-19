Prepare for Unstoppable Power: UK Challenger 2 Tanks is coming to Ukraine

US Military News





This is a MUST-WATCH video! In just a few short months, the UK Challenger 2 tanks will be coming to Ukraine to help Ukraine soldiers defend the country. These tanks are impenetrable and will help defend Ukraine's troops from the enemy's deadliest weapons.





The current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday and confirmed he would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and an additional 30 AS90s artillery systems to Ukraine.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovgmSwgaSew