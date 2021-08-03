Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Vaccinosis (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.08.13)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is clear that vaccines cause the diseases they are believed to prevent. But how bad is it? Do the benefits outweigh the risks? Could the intervention many rely on for protection be the cause of infection and chronic disease? Dr Daniels’ special guest, Dr Jordan shares her research and personal experience with Vaccines. Adult and childhood vaccines will be discussed. As always, you will get the natural solution. Don’t lose your health while you are trying to protect it.
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76
https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted
Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED
LYMPH, PARASITE, MOLD & HEAVY Metal Detox Cleanses - https://rogershood.com/ref/3785/
10% OFF Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED
If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted
Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/