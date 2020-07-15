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Patrick Clawson's suggestion of using a False Flag attack to start war with Iran
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13 views • July 15, 2020
Patrick Clawson of the influential neo-con Washington Institute for Near East Studies OPENLY suggests that the US should provoke Iran into taking the first shot. Israel Lobbyist suggests False Flag attack to start war with Iran. Just like 911 in New York causing the deaths of American civilians and soldiers, a million dead Iraqis and for what?

Max Igan and Ken O'Keefe's breakdown on Israeli lobbyist Patrick Clawson's suggestion of using a false flag event as a means of initiating conflict with Iran. Gaza rooftop. From 2013.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVhaOAgiEGw
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iranneoconpatrick clawsonwashington institute for near east studiesfalse flag attack plan
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