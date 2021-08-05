PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER CONFIRMS COVID INJECTIONS ARE POISONOUS BIOWEAPONS

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In another Ground-Breaking Report from Infowars: Dr. Andrew Kaufman of https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show with Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst who confirms that the ingredients in the COVID inoculation are poison.
Source Link:
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=610b15ec4b401c2c26621b15
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