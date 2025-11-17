Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responds after Trump calls her a 'traitor' - CNN (full interview, Nov 16th)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks with CNN's Dana Bash in her first interview since President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of her and attacked her online as a "traitor."

MTG just took full ownership on CNN and it’s one of the most unexpected moments of the year.

When asked why she only denounced Trump’s rhetoric after it was directed at her, she didn’t deflect. She owned it:

“That’s fair criticism… and I would like to say humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It’s very bad for our country.”

She went further, nvoking Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a wake-up call and pledging to “put down the knives in politics.” Then came the biggest moment:

“I think America needs to come together and end all the toxic, dangerous rhetoric and divide and I’m leading the way with my own example. I hope President Trump can do the same.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene just became the first MAGA figure to break the cycle of escalation and publicly ask Trump to change.

MTG goes there.

When asked why she tagged AIPAC in a post questioning who’s pressuring Trump to keep the Epstein files hidden, she didn’t back off:

“We saw Epstein with ties to Ehud Barak… business deals involving the Israeli government and what seems to have led into their intel agencies. The right question to ask is—was Jeffrey Epstein working for Israel?”

Pressed by Dana Bash on whether she’s accusing Israel of pushing Trump to cover up the files, MTG replied:

“No, I simply asked—is a foreign government pushing to keep this covered up?.... I’m questioning that government in particular.”

She adds she’s proud not to take money from AIPAC or any “special group of people.”

This is an unprecedented moment:

a sitting Republican congresswoman openly linking Epstein, Israel, and AIPAC influence on national television.

Adding after interview, MTG post:

MTG claims she’s under coordinated harassment after Trump’s public attacks

Marjorie Taylor Greene says “hoax pizza deliveries” and even a pipe bomb threat were directed at her home and business following Trump calling her a “traitor.”

In her statement, she warns Trump’s rhetoric has “put blood in the water,” accusing him, Mark Levin, and pro-Trump activists of inciting danger ahead of the Epstein files vote.

She compares the new wave of harassment to past “swatting” and threats she received when defending Trump — but this time, she says, “it’s coming from his own supporters.”