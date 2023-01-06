Create New Account
Bioterrorism On The Frontlines | The Revealing Ep. 4
9 views
American Media Periscope
Published 17 hours ago |

Heavy metals and parasites are the causes of cancer, dementia, autism and so much more. It’s time to remove the monsters within and get healed.


Join Shavon Ayala, and special guest Alexia Icenhower, as Alexia shares how she healed herself from kidney disease, severe allergies, and autism, plus how to cure such malicious ailments in children and adults.


Go further in your education of how to begin this healing journey with Alexia by accessing the links below:


