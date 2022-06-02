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Superhost Christine Schaub Tells Us What to Cook and Clean for Last-Minute Guests
Counter Culture Mom
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77 views • June 02, 2022
Do you freak out at the thought of having people over? Not sure where to put that extra set of dishes or vases you hardly use? Get the answers you’ve been looking for from Christine Schaub who is the host of the award-winning show, Come On Over: Tips and Hacks to Make Hosting Easy and Fun. She offers incredible insight into quickly preparing your home to host last-minute guests. Take what you have in your house, Christine says, and make it work for you. You don’t need to be perfect and you don’t need to spend more money. Embrace the art of hosting and fall back on familiar recipes when people come over for dinner. Get organized so you can spend less time cleaning and more time eating and enjoying company!


TAKEAWAYS

Clean the bathroom if you only have time to clean one thing before guests come over

Human interaction is so important, especially for those who live alone

If you’re cleaning up a closet or pantry, take everything out first, ditch what you don’t need and reorganize the rest

Inspire your children to help clean up by making it a game; compete for fun prizes to motivate them to work through tasks quickly


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
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Keywords
americagodchurchorganizationorganizecleaningcookinghostingorganizingdecluttertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showhdtvhome and gardenshome diychristine schlub
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Privacy Policy