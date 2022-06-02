Superhost Christine Schaub Tells Us What to Cook and Clean for Last-Minute Guests

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TAKEAWAYS
Clean the bathroom if you only have time to clean one thing before guests come over
Human interaction is so important, especially for those who live alone
If you’re cleaning up a closet or pantry, take everything out first, ditch what you don’t need and reorganize the rest
Inspire your children to help clean up by making it a game; compete for fun prizes to motivate them to work through tasks quickly
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