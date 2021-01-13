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DID SCIENTISTS PROVE THE TRUE SHAPE OF THE EARTH? YOU DECIDE! Convex Earth - Full Documentary (2018)
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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87 views • January 13, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Mar 29, 2018 with 48.6K views.
A 7-year investigation into the true shape of the earth. Is the earth a globe like we've all been taught? I am not affiliated with the project in any way and I have mirrored the video for a discussion on the findings and how do they relate to what it states in the bible.

This documentary is the result of 7 years of research by Dakila scientists. Spoilers...they uttered the phrase "The Earth is Flat".

Convex Earth Official Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8Fjaq3i9PAA2tRPttluww
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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