Climate Communist Greta loosing the Narrative
Fritjof Persson
Published 18 hours ago

Award-winning journalist, Alex Newman, explains how the "man-made climate change" narrative is finally crumbling. "Three new peer-reviewed papers, published in major prestigious scientific journals... completely undermine the alleged scientific consensus on man-made global warming."

Keywords
gretaclimate communistloosing the narrative

