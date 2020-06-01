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Exceptionalism or Depravity?
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9 views • June 01, 2020
The choice is clear this November, you either vote Exceptionalism or Depravity. Good Americans are built to excel, but domestic terrorists in politics, media and on the ground want to tear it all down. Please excel with us and our great guests Gordon Videll and Julio Rivera.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives, plus supplemental FOD OVERDRIVE podcasts there and at BitChute: https://bit.ly/2LzdwYB - http://bit.ly/UGEFOD - http://bit.ly/2BrighteonFOD
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
[email protected]
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives, plus supplemental FOD OVERDRIVE podcasts there and at BitChute: https://bit.ly/2LzdwYB - http://bit.ly/UGEFOD - http://bit.ly/2BrighteonFOD
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
[email protected]
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