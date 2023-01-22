BRICS - WEF AGENTS



Putin, Modi, Xi Jinping, Bolsonaro or Ramaphosa are all WEF agents and high-grade globalists who want to implement a world government through the UN.



Check it out yourself and then think about who is really the gatekeeper here! If you want to find the truth, you have to research outside the mainstream, outside the public narrative of West versus East.



Both sides are pushing through the Great Reset, the 4th Industrial Revolution and, of course, the 2030 Agenda. It's a Trojan horse! The cognitive dissonance of false hope.

