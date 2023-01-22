Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BRICS - WEF AGENTS Putin, Modi, Xi Jinping, Bolsonaro or Ramaphosa are all WEF agents and high-grade globalists who want to implement a world government through the UN.
121 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 15 hours ago |

BRICS - WEF AGENTS

Putin, Modi, Xi Jinping, Bolsonaro or Ramaphosa are all WEF agents and high-grade globalists who want to implement a world government through the UN.

Check it out yourself and then think about who is really the gatekeeper here! If you want to find the truth, you have to research outside the mainstream, outside the public narrative of West versus East.

Both sides are pushing through the Great Reset, the 4th Industrial Revolution and, of course, the 2030 Agenda. It's a Trojan horse! The cognitive dissonance of false hope.

Keywords
xi jinpingmodiworld governmentbrics - wef agents putinbolsonaro or ramaphosa are all wef agents and high-grade globalists who want to implement athrough the un

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket