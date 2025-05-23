BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vance Uncontested US Dominance Is Over
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
48 views • 11 hours ago

Vance: Uncontested U.S. Dominance Is Over

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance told Naval Academy graduates that the era of “uncontested American dominance” is over.

He said Russia and China are “serious threats” and are “determined to beat the United States in every single domain.”

Adding: 

Democracy on trial? Hungary faces voting ban in EU

The EU Council will hold next week a hearing on whether Hungary should lose its voting rights under Article 7 of the EU Treaty.

📑🇪🇺What is Article 7?

It’s a process that can suspend an EU member’s rights if it’s found to be seriously undermining the bloc’s principles.

But it does NOT allow kicking a country out of the EU.

👊💥 Hungary fights back

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says Brussels is “DESTROYING DEMOCRACY” by trying to ignore the will of the Hungarian people, especially on big decisions like Ukraine’s potential EU membership.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
