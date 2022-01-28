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THE CHILDREN ARE NOT ALRIGHT
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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71 views • January 28, 2022
Kate Wand, January 28, 2022

Stacey Lance is a public school teacher in Ontario, Canada.

In her heartbreaking and powerful essay, The Kids Are Not Alright, she depicts the devastating impact of ceaseless Covid restrictions on children in her classroom and beyond. In it, she calls for “a return to normal life and an end to the bureaucratic policies that aren't making society safer, but are sacrificing our children's mental, emotional, and physical health.”

We sat down to discuss the immense trauma being inflicted on children, the urgency of ending the damage now and tending to the enormous wound, and the importance of every individual speaking up and defending the most vulnerable and important members of society; the kids.

https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/im-a-public-school-teacher-the-kids

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/speakeasy/id1596864528
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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