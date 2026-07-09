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Trump in Turkey & American System of Economics is here
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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So much is happening it is hard to keep up with it all... yet there are people who still can not see what is happening. I hope this video, and others listed below will open eyes, minds and hearts.


The shift to FREEDOM starts today. Freedom for the individual to create. free from controls and restrictions that mankind has not seen for over 125 years. The American System Of Economics begins the process of implementation world wide.


💞 Promethean Action - https://www.prometheanaction.com

💪🏼 Independence day was a WORLD WIDE Celebration -

   https://rumble.com/v7c9mji--independence-day-world-wide-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🔥 Cabal Cornerstones - https://rumble.com/v78wyx6--cabal-cornerstones-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

💎 Roman Circus 2026 - https://rumble.com/v7c65a0--roman-circus-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


THESE ARE AMAZING TIMES.

Awaken to the spark of divine within. Return to the sacred.


🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


🙏 💗💪🏼 Timeless Treasures - https://rumble.com/playlists/dVztG9Netlc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl


💎 FREEDOM Mobile - https://referme.to/neils-2856

https://rumble.com/v7aya8c--waking-up-the-lions-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


💰 Do you Invest in golden opportunities - https://boostyfi.com/?ref=neil_sperling 💰

Ask me for more info


🔥🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕️

_Y_


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Chat room - https://t.me/+ZcCX-YbTSNAyNGQx 💗🙏

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏


✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡


"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy