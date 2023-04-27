Mark Skidmore PhD Interview - The COVID-19 Agenda & The Bastardization Of The Peer Review Process

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 illusion we have seen a very disconcerting wave of suppression and outright censorship, but the most concerning aspect of this was when we saw the first peer reviewed study, in unprecedented fashion, removed by the outlet's editorial team in contradiction of the peer review process and disputed by the study author. This practice of editorial censorship post-peer-review has gone on to become a common feature of the new medical tyranny status quo. So joining me today is Mark Skidmore PhD, here to discuss his recent study, its important findings, and its subsequent unjust editorial retraction.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/mark-skidmore-phd-interview-covid-19-agenda-bastardization-peer-review-process
