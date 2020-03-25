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919 Dangers of Trusting Self Pt 2
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4 views • March 25, 2020
Call To Decision Bible Study (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.)
Livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
30 Min. countdown begins 11:00 A.M.
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993 (Please, one call per day)
Telephone listen live number – Call 515-606-5830 Access # 895509
Posting will remain until the event is archived on the “Call To Decision Bible Studies” YouTube Channel
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Phone 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
Rule of Law Battle www.hudok.info
Livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
30 Min. countdown begins 11:00 A.M.
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993 (Please, one call per day)
Telephone listen live number – Call 515-606-5830 Access # 895509
Posting will remain until the event is archived on the “Call To Decision Bible Studies” YouTube Channel
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Phone 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
Rule of Law Battle www.hudok.info
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