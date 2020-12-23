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NutriMedical Report TuesDec22nd20 H3 BERNSTEIN_InsurrectionActTRUMPWIN
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20 views • December 23, 2020
Josh Bernstein, END Deep State with Insurrection Act, Remove Roberts Supreme Court, Shut BIG Media Tech Deep State US Government Depts. , Urgent to Email Call POTUS for Advice from Dr Bill and JOhn W PLUS Advisers ASAP, Clear Deep State, Insurreciton Act After Christmas, A to Z NutriMeds, SAVE 7 Percent Coupon at Checkout MERRY, Lumnen Photon , SonicLIFE, Tech, TeleMed Consults, Greg Ford MI MD Non-Enzryption Digital Systems Rejected by US Government,
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