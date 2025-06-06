© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Morning explosion after landings on the territory of the former Bolshevik plant in Kyiv.
Bolshevik Machine Building Plant, a large industrial facility.
Ukrainian authorities report damage to the railway in Kiev as a result of the Russian strikes. This affected both the operation of the metro and the movement of intercity and suburban trains.
Public transport crisis in Kiev after the strikes.
Several streets were blocked, and some metro stations were closed.