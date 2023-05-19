Electromagnetic Weapons To Kill EVERYONE In Place For The Global Purge

Uploaded for pacsteam.org
Clips from:
1) Kopfschmerzen im Auto - Headache in the Car (English Subtitles) (06:05)
2) mRNA Shots Are Electromagnetic Devices Nanoparticles In Vaxx
3) 5G LED Smart Streetlight Weapon Explained By Mark Steele
Website: http://pacsteam.org
PLEASE SHARE
---
https://i.imgur.com/6H2slaM.png
https://i.imgur.com/6H2slaM.png
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.