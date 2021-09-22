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extruth77
This debut feature film by journalist Abby Martin began while reporting in Palestine, where she was denied entry into Gaza by the Israeli government on the accusation she was a "propagandist." So Abby connected with a team of journalists in Gaza to produce the film through the blockaded border. This collaboration shows you Gaza's protest movement like you've never seen before. Filmed during the height of the Great March Of Return protests, it features riveting exclusive footage of demonstrations. The documentary tells the story of Gaza past and present, showing rare archival footage that explains the history never acknowledged by mass media. You hear from victims of the ongoing massacre, including journalists, medics and the family of internationally-acclaimed paramedic, Razan al-Najjar. At its core, 'Gaza Fights For Freedom' is a thorough indictment of the Israeli military for war crimes, and a stunning cinematic portrayal of Palestinians' heroic resistance.
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