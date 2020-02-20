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40 Years Ago, A Novel Predicted The Coronavirus Outbreak; Called It Wuhan-400
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94 views • February 20, 2020
The Chinese city Wuhan is the epicenter of the virus which has now spread to over 25 countries. But did you know a fiction book predicted the Wuhan virus around 40 years ago? A thriller novel The Eyes of Darkness, written by Dean Koontz in 1981, mentioned a virus named Wuhan-400. In the novel, the virus was created as a weapon in a laboratory. Fiction can definitely be strange at times. Internet is absolutely stumped with the reference of Wuhan virus in this book.
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