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The Way Of Truth Shall Be Evil Spoken Of - That Three Letter Word
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The Bible Revealed - Six Free Christian eBooks:
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/09/18/6-christian-books-revealed/
Bible Study With The Word:
https://liftupabanner.com/bible-study/
The Bible Unveiled - Lift Up A Banner – Revealing The Truth:
https://liftupabanner.com
Music:
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
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Song: Ivan Shpilevsky - End of the World (No Copyright Music)
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3fmEqm4
Video Link: https://youtu.be/Rn5wv3ubgPI
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Song: Ivan Shpilevsky - The Time (No Copyright Music)
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3e3sxiw
Video Link: https://youtu.be/zeXd4dFB5cw
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Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/09/18/6-christian-books-revealed/
Bible Study With The Word:
https://liftupabanner.com/bible-study/
The Bible Unveiled - Lift Up A Banner – Revealing The Truth:
https://liftupabanner.com
Music:
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
-------
Song: Ivan Shpilevsky - End of the World (No Copyright Music)
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3fmEqm4
Video Link: https://youtu.be/Rn5wv3ubgPI
-------
-------
Song: Ivan Shpilevsky - The Time (No Copyright Music)
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3e3sxiw
Video Link: https://youtu.be/zeXd4dFB5cw
-------
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
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