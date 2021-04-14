© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
G-Translators on GNews：https://www.gnews.org/author/mimifanyizu/
4/14/2021 Maria Bartiromo Interviews Brock Pierce on CCP’s Digital Yuan Challenging US Dollar
The CCP’s Digital Yuan is now challenging the US Dollar, but Coinbase’s IPO means the US is starting to catch up.