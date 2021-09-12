Jules Naudet's WTC 911 Footage -- Poor Quality VHS Tape, Largely Watermarked (Recut & Enhanced) - So Many Brave Firefighters Lost Their Lives

Naudet, 48, was working on a small documentary about an FDNY rookie in 2001.

Jules accompanied firefighters that morning for a standard assignment near the WTC.

0:00:00 - Prep-up before inspecting an alleged gas leak at Church/Lispenard Sts.



0:01:18 - 1st plane's roar before it crashes into the N face of WTC 1 (N Tower) at 8:46:30am (0:01:27).



0:01:50 - CUT to segment 8:47:04am - 9:00:25am (+/- 1 s). Fire truck races towards WTC.



0:02:14 - Batt. Chief Pfeifer: "...looked like American airliner" (?)



0:02:31 - Clean version. The watermarked portion has no 2nd impact scene. This portion was replaced by this clean segment.



0:05:23 - Glimpse of the S side of WTC-1 lobby w/S shuttle-elevator bank. View through blasted out 1st floor windows of W face.



0:06:38 - Splintered glass in revolving doors. Broken & fallen-off marble panels at the W core perimeter. Screams. Someone is still on fire about 6 min (!) after impact.



0:12:04 - Silverstein's WTC sec. chief John O'Neill arrives at the lobby (behind firefighters).



0:15:11 - CUT to segment 9:00:30am - 9:18:52am (+/- 2s).



0:17:37 - Roaring sound & then an explosion as the aircraft crashes into WTC 2 (South Tower) at 9:02:59am (0:17:40). Debris & people can be seen falling on the WTC Plaza along the E face of WTC 1.



0:19:51 - FDNY Deputy Chief Peter Hayden calls after Batt. Chief Orio Palmer.



0:22:19 - FDNY commissioner Thomas van Essen & FF & OEM member Tim Brown.



0:23:21 - Some unrecognizable, smoldering stuff lying in front of the vestibule doors. Maybe charred bodies and/or clothes. Later interviews w/ first responders confirm burned and deceased bodies.



0:23:49 - NYC-OEM director Richard Sheirer talking to the radio.



0:25:03 - FF Joe Cassaligi. Has witnessed the 2nd plane crash.



0:32:15 - Chief of Safety Albert Turi talks w/Hayden & Chief Callan.



0:33:34 - CUT to segment 9:??:??am - 9:??:??am.

Possible end of raw tape #1 and the start of raw tape #2 (watermarked).

Runtime of raw tape according to the NIST Video List: 33 min.



0:38:47 - CUT to segment 9:??:??am - 9:??:??am.



0:41:56 - EMS worker: "... 7 WTC...". Maybe referring to the triage area which was set up at the WTC-7 loading docks at Vesey St.



0:45:27 - R. Sheirer: "...another plane coming...".



0:56:03 - CUT to segment 9:42:41am - 10:17:07am (+/- 2s).



0:58:14 - People leaving N shuttle car #15.



1:02:41 - Brief portion of Orio Palmer's radio transm from WTC 2:

"...walls are breached, so be careful".



1:07:57 - O. Palmer's voice on the radio: "...S stairway [A]dam, South Tower..."



1:12:21 - WTC-2 destruction starts at 9:58:59am off-camera & groaning sound. People fleeing from the Fire Command Station to the N escalator that goes up to WTC 6/north footbridge. Lights went off & dust fills area.



1:14:12 - Pfeifer orders the evacuation of all FDNY units still inside WTC 1.



1:21:50 - On the northern W. St footbridge connecting WTC 6 w/WFC 3.

Pfeifer & others move W toward WFC.



1:22:00 - Moving back to WTC 6 over the footbridge again.



1:22:25 - Firefighter guessing about the cause of this devastation, mentions the possibility of explosive charges having taken down WTC 2.



1:24:20 - Looking on the WTC-1 NW corner & W face through the plaza level windows of WTC 6.



1:25:00 - Finally moving back again to WFC 3.



1:26:43 - View on WTC 6 from WFC 3. Moving down the stairs to the 1st floor.



1:27:18 - Group exits WFC 3 on W. St underneath the northern footbridge.



1:29:08 - Still burning WTC 1 & the badly damaged Marriott (WTC 3), as viewed from W.



1:29:34 - Unknown man yells for help. This can also be heard in the CBS News' Mark LaGanga ftg.



1:30:29 - CUT to segment 10:18:21am - 10:32:23am (+/- 2 s).

Possible end of raw tape #2 and start of raw tape #3.

Runtime of tape according to the NIST Video List: 58 min.



1:32:40 - Walking N towards W./Vesey Streets.



1:33:00 - Bolivar Arellano/NY Post.



1:33:23 - Booming noise? Video fades to black.



1:35:52 - Another booming sound? Comments in the background: "Wow" and "...explosion"



1:38:07 - Third booming sound? Naudet pans & zooms his camera on the top of WTC 1.



1:40:30 - Sudden load booming noise as WTC 1 begins to collapse at 10:28:22am.

The collapse-initiation sound was removed from the related documentary "9/11".



1:44:01 - CUT. Possible end of raw tape #3.

Runtime of raw tape according to the NIST Video List: 14 min.



Videographer: Jules Naudet/Goldfish Pictures, Inc.

View toward WTC from: NE, N, NW, SW, W

Source of used video parts:



0:00:00 - Part 1/4:

911datasets.org, NIST FOIA #09-42, Release 29,

DVD Video: 42A0334 - G29D20 ("VHS Cassette of FDNY 9/11 Videotape"),

Time in: 0h:00mn:00s.000ms / Time out: 0h:02mn:31s.902ms.

0:02:31 - Part 2/4:

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Time in: 1h:23mn:24s.082ms / Time out: 1h:54mn:26s.710ms.

0:33:34 - Part 3/4:

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Time in: 0h:12mn:35s.622ms / Time out: 1h:09mn:30s.767ms.

1:30:29 - Part 4/4:

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Time in: 1h:09mn:42s.078ms / Time out: 1h:23mn:18s.660ms.