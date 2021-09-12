© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jules Naudet's WTC 911 Footage -- Poor Quality VHS Tape, Largely Watermarked (Recut & Enhanced) - So Many Brave Firefighters Lost Their Lives
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • September 12, 2021
Naudet, 48, was working on a small documentary about an FDNY rookie in 2001.
Jules accompanied firefighters that morning for a standard assignment near the WTC.
0:00:00 - Prep-up before inspecting an alleged gas leak at Church/Lispenard Sts.
0:01:18 - 1st plane's roar before it crashes into the N face of WTC 1 (N Tower) at 8:46:30am (0:01:27).
0:01:50 - CUT to segment 8:47:04am - 9:00:25am (+/- 1 s). Fire truck races towards WTC.
0:02:14 - Batt. Chief Pfeifer: "...looked like American airliner" (?)
0:02:31 - Clean version. The watermarked portion has no 2nd impact scene. This portion was replaced by this clean segment.
0:05:23 - Glimpse of the S side of WTC-1 lobby w/S shuttle-elevator bank. View through blasted out 1st floor windows of W face.
0:06:38 - Splintered glass in revolving doors. Broken & fallen-off marble panels at the W core perimeter. Screams. Someone is still on fire about 6 min (!) after impact.
0:12:04 - Silverstein's WTC sec. chief John O'Neill arrives at the lobby (behind firefighters).
0:15:11 - CUT to segment 9:00:30am - 9:18:52am (+/- 2s).
0:17:37 - Roaring sound & then an explosion as the aircraft crashes into WTC 2 (South Tower) at 9:02:59am (0:17:40). Debris & people can be seen falling on the WTC Plaza along the E face of WTC 1.
0:19:51 - FDNY Deputy Chief Peter Hayden calls after Batt. Chief Orio Palmer.
0:22:19 - FDNY commissioner Thomas van Essen & FF & OEM member Tim Brown.
0:23:21 - Some unrecognizable, smoldering stuff lying in front of the vestibule doors. Maybe charred bodies and/or clothes. Later interviews w/ first responders confirm burned and deceased bodies.
0:23:49 - NYC-OEM director Richard Sheirer talking to the radio.
0:25:03 - FF Joe Cassaligi. Has witnessed the 2nd plane crash.
0:32:15 - Chief of Safety Albert Turi talks w/Hayden & Chief Callan.
0:33:34 - CUT to segment 9:??:??am - 9:??:??am.
Possible end of raw tape #1 and the start of raw tape #2 (watermarked).
Runtime of raw tape according to the NIST Video List: 33 min.
0:38:47 - CUT to segment 9:??:??am - 9:??:??am.
0:41:56 - EMS worker: "... 7 WTC...". Maybe referring to the triage area which was set up at the WTC-7 loading docks at Vesey St.
0:45:27 - R. Sheirer: "...another plane coming...".
0:56:03 - CUT to segment 9:42:41am - 10:17:07am (+/- 2s).
0:58:14 - People leaving N shuttle car #15.
1:02:41 - Brief portion of Orio Palmer's radio transm from WTC 2:
"...walls are breached, so be careful".
1:07:57 - O. Palmer's voice on the radio: "...S stairway [A]dam, South Tower..."
1:12:21 - WTC-2 destruction starts at 9:58:59am off-camera & groaning sound. People fleeing from the Fire Command Station to the N escalator that goes up to WTC 6/north footbridge. Lights went off & dust fills area.
1:14:12 - Pfeifer orders the evacuation of all FDNY units still inside WTC 1.
1:21:50 - On the northern W. St footbridge connecting WTC 6 w/WFC 3.
Pfeifer & others move W toward WFC.
1:22:00 - Moving back to WTC 6 over the footbridge again.
1:22:25 - Firefighter guessing about the cause of this devastation, mentions the possibility of explosive charges having taken down WTC 2.
1:24:20 - Looking on the WTC-1 NW corner & W face through the plaza level windows of WTC 6.
1:25:00 - Finally moving back again to WFC 3.
1:26:43 - View on WTC 6 from WFC 3. Moving down the stairs to the 1st floor.
1:27:18 - Group exits WFC 3 on W. St underneath the northern footbridge.
1:29:08 - Still burning WTC 1 & the badly damaged Marriott (WTC 3), as viewed from W.
1:29:34 - Unknown man yells for help. This can also be heard in the CBS News' Mark LaGanga ftg.
1:30:29 - CUT to segment 10:18:21am - 10:32:23am (+/- 2 s).
Possible end of raw tape #2 and start of raw tape #3.
Runtime of tape according to the NIST Video List: 58 min.
1:32:40 - Walking N towards W./Vesey Streets.
1:33:00 - Bolivar Arellano/NY Post.
1:33:23 - Booming noise? Video fades to black.
1:35:52 - Another booming sound? Comments in the background: "Wow" and "...explosion"
1:38:07 - Third booming sound? Naudet pans & zooms his camera on the top of WTC 1.
1:40:30 - Sudden load booming noise as WTC 1 begins to collapse at 10:28:22am.
The collapse-initiation sound was removed from the related documentary "9/11".
1:44:01 - CUT. Possible end of raw tape #3.
Runtime of raw tape according to the NIST Video List: 14 min.
Videographer: Jules Naudet/Goldfish Pictures, Inc.
View toward WTC from: NE, N, NW, SW, W
Source of used video parts:
0:00:00 - Part 1/4:
911datasets.org, NIST FOIA #09-42, Release 29,
DVD Video: 42A0334 - G29D20 ("VHS Cassette of FDNY 9/11 Videotape"),
Time in: 0h:00mn:00s.000ms / Time out: 0h:02mn:31s.902ms.
0:02:31 - Part 2/4:
----
Time in: 1h:23mn:24s.082ms / Time out: 1h:54mn:26s.710ms.
0:33:34 - Part 3/4:
----
Time in: 0h:12mn:35s.622ms / Time out: 1h:09mn:30s.767ms.
1:30:29 - Part 4/4:
----
Time in: 1h:09mn:42s.078ms / Time out: 1h:23mn:18s.660ms.
Jules accompanied firefighters that morning for a standard assignment near the WTC.
0:00:00 - Prep-up before inspecting an alleged gas leak at Church/Lispenard Sts.
0:01:18 - 1st plane's roar before it crashes into the N face of WTC 1 (N Tower) at 8:46:30am (0:01:27).
0:01:50 - CUT to segment 8:47:04am - 9:00:25am (+/- 1 s). Fire truck races towards WTC.
0:02:14 - Batt. Chief Pfeifer: "...looked like American airliner" (?)
0:02:31 - Clean version. The watermarked portion has no 2nd impact scene. This portion was replaced by this clean segment.
0:05:23 - Glimpse of the S side of WTC-1 lobby w/S shuttle-elevator bank. View through blasted out 1st floor windows of W face.
0:06:38 - Splintered glass in revolving doors. Broken & fallen-off marble panels at the W core perimeter. Screams. Someone is still on fire about 6 min (!) after impact.
0:12:04 - Silverstein's WTC sec. chief John O'Neill arrives at the lobby (behind firefighters).
0:15:11 - CUT to segment 9:00:30am - 9:18:52am (+/- 2s).
0:17:37 - Roaring sound & then an explosion as the aircraft crashes into WTC 2 (South Tower) at 9:02:59am (0:17:40). Debris & people can be seen falling on the WTC Plaza along the E face of WTC 1.
0:19:51 - FDNY Deputy Chief Peter Hayden calls after Batt. Chief Orio Palmer.
0:22:19 - FDNY commissioner Thomas van Essen & FF & OEM member Tim Brown.
0:23:21 - Some unrecognizable, smoldering stuff lying in front of the vestibule doors. Maybe charred bodies and/or clothes. Later interviews w/ first responders confirm burned and deceased bodies.
0:23:49 - NYC-OEM director Richard Sheirer talking to the radio.
0:25:03 - FF Joe Cassaligi. Has witnessed the 2nd plane crash.
0:32:15 - Chief of Safety Albert Turi talks w/Hayden & Chief Callan.
0:33:34 - CUT to segment 9:??:??am - 9:??:??am.
Possible end of raw tape #1 and the start of raw tape #2 (watermarked).
Runtime of raw tape according to the NIST Video List: 33 min.
0:38:47 - CUT to segment 9:??:??am - 9:??:??am.
0:41:56 - EMS worker: "... 7 WTC...". Maybe referring to the triage area which was set up at the WTC-7 loading docks at Vesey St.
0:45:27 - R. Sheirer: "...another plane coming...".
0:56:03 - CUT to segment 9:42:41am - 10:17:07am (+/- 2s).
0:58:14 - People leaving N shuttle car #15.
1:02:41 - Brief portion of Orio Palmer's radio transm from WTC 2:
"...walls are breached, so be careful".
1:07:57 - O. Palmer's voice on the radio: "...S stairway [A]dam, South Tower..."
1:12:21 - WTC-2 destruction starts at 9:58:59am off-camera & groaning sound. People fleeing from the Fire Command Station to the N escalator that goes up to WTC 6/north footbridge. Lights went off & dust fills area.
1:14:12 - Pfeifer orders the evacuation of all FDNY units still inside WTC 1.
1:21:50 - On the northern W. St footbridge connecting WTC 6 w/WFC 3.
Pfeifer & others move W toward WFC.
1:22:00 - Moving back to WTC 6 over the footbridge again.
1:22:25 - Firefighter guessing about the cause of this devastation, mentions the possibility of explosive charges having taken down WTC 2.
1:24:20 - Looking on the WTC-1 NW corner & W face through the plaza level windows of WTC 6.
1:25:00 - Finally moving back again to WFC 3.
1:26:43 - View on WTC 6 from WFC 3. Moving down the stairs to the 1st floor.
1:27:18 - Group exits WFC 3 on W. St underneath the northern footbridge.
1:29:08 - Still burning WTC 1 & the badly damaged Marriott (WTC 3), as viewed from W.
1:29:34 - Unknown man yells for help. This can also be heard in the CBS News' Mark LaGanga ftg.
1:30:29 - CUT to segment 10:18:21am - 10:32:23am (+/- 2 s).
Possible end of raw tape #2 and start of raw tape #3.
Runtime of tape according to the NIST Video List: 58 min.
1:32:40 - Walking N towards W./Vesey Streets.
1:33:00 - Bolivar Arellano/NY Post.
1:33:23 - Booming noise? Video fades to black.
1:35:52 - Another booming sound? Comments in the background: "Wow" and "...explosion"
1:38:07 - Third booming sound? Naudet pans & zooms his camera on the top of WTC 1.
1:40:30 - Sudden load booming noise as WTC 1 begins to collapse at 10:28:22am.
The collapse-initiation sound was removed from the related documentary "9/11".
1:44:01 - CUT. Possible end of raw tape #3.
Runtime of raw tape according to the NIST Video List: 14 min.
Videographer: Jules Naudet/Goldfish Pictures, Inc.
View toward WTC from: NE, N, NW, SW, W
Source of used video parts:
0:00:00 - Part 1/4:
911datasets.org, NIST FOIA #09-42, Release 29,
DVD Video: 42A0334 - G29D20 ("VHS Cassette of FDNY 9/11 Videotape"),
Time in: 0h:00mn:00s.000ms / Time out: 0h:02mn:31s.902ms.
0:02:31 - Part 2/4:
----
Time in: 1h:23mn:24s.082ms / Time out: 1h:54mn:26s.710ms.
0:33:34 - Part 3/4:
----
Time in: 0h:12mn:35s.622ms / Time out: 1h:09mn:30s.767ms.
1:30:29 - Part 4/4:
----
Time in: 1h:09mn:42s.078ms / Time out: 1h:23mn:18s.660ms.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.