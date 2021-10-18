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Rick Bright whistleblower underestimated Trump; HCQ+AZM proven to increase survival rate by 2.9times
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20 views • October 18, 2021
Rick Bright, the former Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) director, turned "whistleblower" had a windfall after HHS had a settlement with him.
However, looking back at his statements and actions - he underestimated Trump's abilities and capacities to organise the response to the pandemic and wrongly analyzed the Trump's vaccine plans.
He was vehement about HCQ not being effective as a cure for Covid19... However, recent studies had shown that HCQ + AZM could increase the survival rate of seriously ill covid19 patients that are under the ventilator assistance by 2.9 times, as powerful or even better than Regeneron's REGEN-COV cocktail.
HCQ+AZM+Zinc also proved to be an effective combination to reduce the chances of serious covid19 significantly (14.5x for hospitalisation, 13x for death)
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/08/us-settles-with-trump-admin-whistleblower-who-exposed-botched-covid-response/
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497728-trump-attacks-whistleblower-bright-as-disgruntled-emlpoyee?rl=1
https://www.medicalcountermeasures.gov/newsroom/2020/sns-donations-1/
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/06/851719205/trump-dismisses-top-scientist-rick-bright-as-disgruntled-employee
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/who-is-rick-bright-hhs-official-claims-retaliation-for-disagreeing-with-trumps-coronavirus-response
https://www.fda.gov/media/136534/download
https://www.biospace.com/article/vaccine-expert-rick-bright-abruptly-departs-as-director-of-barda-for-smaller-hhs-role/
https://medcitynews.com/2020/04/ex-barda-director-says-he-was-ousted-for-questioning-hydroxychloroquine-for-covid-19/
https://www.fda.gov/media/138945/download
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/24/why-rick-bright-involved-hydroxychloroquine/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/coronavirus-whistleblower-bright-issues-stark-vaccine-warning-we-don-t-n1207056
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3056434/hydroxychloroquine-trump-covid-survival/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/study-finds-covid-19-patients-who-took-hydroxychloroquine-were-less-likely-to-die
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/study-finds-84-fewer-hospitalizations-for-patients-treated-with-controversial-drug-hydroxychloroquine
https://news.yahoo.com/study-shows-hydroxychloroquine-zinc-treatments-210300816.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33864917/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920304258
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.28.21258012v1.full
https://gellerreport.com/2021/06/new-study-shows-president-trump-was-right-about-hydroxychloroquine-all-along.html/
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/barda-director-departs-post-overseeing-covid-19-vaccine-efforts-67454
However, looking back at his statements and actions - he underestimated Trump's abilities and capacities to organise the response to the pandemic and wrongly analyzed the Trump's vaccine plans.
He was vehement about HCQ not being effective as a cure for Covid19... However, recent studies had shown that HCQ + AZM could increase the survival rate of seriously ill covid19 patients that are under the ventilator assistance by 2.9 times, as powerful or even better than Regeneron's REGEN-COV cocktail.
HCQ+AZM+Zinc also proved to be an effective combination to reduce the chances of serious covid19 significantly (14.5x for hospitalisation, 13x for death)
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/08/us-settles-with-trump-admin-whistleblower-who-exposed-botched-covid-response/
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497728-trump-attacks-whistleblower-bright-as-disgruntled-emlpoyee?rl=1
https://www.medicalcountermeasures.gov/newsroom/2020/sns-donations-1/
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/06/851719205/trump-dismisses-top-scientist-rick-bright-as-disgruntled-employee
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/who-is-rick-bright-hhs-official-claims-retaliation-for-disagreeing-with-trumps-coronavirus-response
https://www.fda.gov/media/136534/download
https://www.biospace.com/article/vaccine-expert-rick-bright-abruptly-departs-as-director-of-barda-for-smaller-hhs-role/
https://medcitynews.com/2020/04/ex-barda-director-says-he-was-ousted-for-questioning-hydroxychloroquine-for-covid-19/
https://www.fda.gov/media/138945/download
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/24/why-rick-bright-involved-hydroxychloroquine/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/coronavirus-whistleblower-bright-issues-stark-vaccine-warning-we-don-t-n1207056
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3056434/hydroxychloroquine-trump-covid-survival/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/study-finds-covid-19-patients-who-took-hydroxychloroquine-were-less-likely-to-die
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/study-finds-84-fewer-hospitalizations-for-patients-treated-with-controversial-drug-hydroxychloroquine
https://news.yahoo.com/study-shows-hydroxychloroquine-zinc-treatments-210300816.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33864917/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920304258
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.28.21258012v1.full
https://gellerreport.com/2021/06/new-study-shows-president-trump-was-right-about-hydroxychloroquine-all-along.html/
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/barda-director-departs-post-overseeing-covid-19-vaccine-efforts-67454
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