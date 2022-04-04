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"Welcome Smell" demonstrated in Gary Null PAIN series- Bodywork practitioner shows pressure points
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143 views • April 04, 2022
Lots of healing possibilities here...stuff Gary was learning about over 25 years ago yet still new to most of us.
At 2:01in Thomas discusses Spleen 6, good for women and men and at 3:01 is the report of a male patient whose potency returned after work with Spleen 6
4:30in is Large Intestine 4 "Meeting Mountains"
6:08 is Welcome Smell, help for sinus problems, running nose and so on.
Huh?! Free, can be done at home, no special gear-- thanks for the info Gary Null!
At 2:01in Thomas discusses Spleen 6, good for women and men and at 3:01 is the report of a male patient whose potency returned after work with Spleen 6
4:30in is Large Intestine 4 "Meeting Mountains"
6:08 is Welcome Smell, help for sinus problems, running nose and so on.
Huh?! Free, can be done at home, no special gear-- thanks for the info Gary Null!
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