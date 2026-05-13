The CRISPRization of humans Canadian Government Health Policy 2022

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biodigital today and tomorrow https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+today+and+tomorrow&source=android
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michel strano MIT nanoparticle corona https://search.brave.com/search?q=michel+strano+MIT+nanoparticle+corona&source=web
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Ian F Akyildiz Publications 2000-2024 Nano-Scale and Molecular Communication 6G IoBnT ITU-JFET NSF IEEE
https://rumble.com/v73juyw-429228680.html
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DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://rumble.com/v6toi2v-412649095.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=89e8e26a-aeb6-4631-993f-735751215c7a
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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989478517596406070?t=8bU6m2Pv6AdIkoLXy8Y2uA&s=19
If you are still begging for donations for 5G lawfare you are a FRAUD! Because 6G is already being standardized and ready for 2028 deployment!
6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless
Communications Systems https://search.brave.com/search?q=6G+and+Beyond%3A+The+Future+of+Wireless+Communications+Systems&source=android&summary=1&conversation=cac8e671730203b0441985
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(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html
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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997052446326042888?t=X5G4VOcwUNqOJJtKybP9fw&s=19
Josep Miquel Jornet https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joseph+Jornet&source=web&summary=0
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Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"
Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19
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https://x.com/ProceedingsIEEE/status/2049190187045941687?s=20
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Videos By Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief Of The international Telecommunications Union United Nations Journal On Future And Evolving Technologies A.I. For Good.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2001202534648631794?t=Tm75x3qGnt28AYiRnoH3DA&s=19
6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless
Communications Systems
IAN F. AKYILDIZ, Fellow, IEEE, AHAN KAK, AND SHUAI NIE https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/ielaam/6287639/8948470/9145564-aam.pdf
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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2001203571908301164?t=uI2rJqhXNQuMKhnPP_m4ag&s=19
PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings
Application for Early Detection and
Mitigation of Infectious Diseases
IAN F. AKYILDIZ 1
, (Fellow, IEEE), MAYSAM GHOVANLOO 2
, (Fellow, IEEE) https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf
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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2052638255300964760?s=20
Biological "nanomachines in nature" Ian F Akikdiz PANACEA 6G nanonetworks IoBnT IOE https://rumble.com/v79jwtk-biological-nanomachines-in-nature-ian-f-akikdiz-panacea-6g-nanonetworks-iob.html